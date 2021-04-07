Red Flag Warning issued April 7 at 2:00PM MDT until April 8 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 10 PM
MDT Thursday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 110. Fire weather zone
055. Fire weather zone 056.
* WIND…West at 20 to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY…5 to 11 percent.
* HIGHEST THREAT…is located along eastern mountain slopes of the
Franklin and Organ Mountains in the late afternoon and early
evening.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
