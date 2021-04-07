Red Flag Warning issued April 7 at 2:00PM MDT until April 8 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 10 PM

MDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111. Fire weather zone 112

mainly west of the Organ and San Andres Mountains.

* WIND…West winds 20 to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* HIGHEST THREAT…is located over Luna and Hidalgo counties late

in the afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.