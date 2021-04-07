Red Flag Warning issued April 7 at 3:41AM CDT until April 7 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above
7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and
Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.
* TIMING…This afternoon through early evening.
* WINDS…In the plains, west 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts. In
the mountains, west 25 to 35 mph with higher gusts.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.
* RFTI…6 to 8 or critical to extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
Comments