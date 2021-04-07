Red Flag Warning issued April 7 at 3:41AM CDT until April 7 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above

7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and

Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING…This afternoon through early evening.

* WINDS…In the plains, west 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts. In

the mountains, west 25 to 35 mph with higher gusts.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.

* RFTI…6 to 8 or critical to extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.