Red Flag Warning issued April 8 at 2:26PM CDT until April 8 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS AND

ADJACENT SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS, THE HWY 54 CORRIDOR TO VAN

HORN, EASTERN CULBERSON COUNTY, MARFA PLATEAU, CHINATI MOUNTAINS,

SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, AND THE DAVIS MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS…

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for low humidity, strong westerly winds, and

critical to extreme fire danger which is in effect from Friday

afternoon through Friday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000

Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway

54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Chinati Mountains,

Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills.

* TIMING…This afternoon through early evening for the Red Flag

Warning. Friday afternoon through early evening for the Fire

Weather Watch.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.

* RFTI…4 to 6 in the plains or critical. 6 to 8 in the mountains

or extreme

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.