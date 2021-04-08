Red Flag Warning issued April 8 at 2:26PM CDT until April 8 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS AND
ADJACENT SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS, THE HWY 54 CORRIDOR TO VAN
HORN, EASTERN CULBERSON COUNTY, MARFA PLATEAU, CHINATI MOUNTAINS,
SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, AND THE DAVIS MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS…
The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for low humidity, strong westerly winds, and
critical to extreme fire danger which is in effect from Friday
afternoon through Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000
Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway
54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Chinati Mountains,
Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills.
* TIMING…This afternoon through early evening for the Red Flag
Warning. Friday afternoon through early evening for the Fire
Weather Watch.
* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.
* RFTI…4 to 6 in the plains or critical. 6 to 8 in the mountains
or extreme
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.