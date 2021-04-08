Red Flag Warning issued April 8 at 3:22AM CDT until April 8 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe

and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and

Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING…This afternoon through early evening.

* WINDS…West 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI…6 to 8 or critical to extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.