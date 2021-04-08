Red Flag Warning issued April 8 at 3:22AM CDT until April 8 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe
and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and
Eastern Culberson County.
* TIMING…This afternoon through early evening.
* WINDS…West 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* RFTI…6 to 8 or critical to extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
