Red Flag Warning issued April 8 at 3:22AM CDT until April 8 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Chavez Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa

Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills.

* TIMING…This afternoon through early evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI…6 or critical.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.