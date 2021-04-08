Wind Advisory issued April 8 at 12:07PM MDT until April 9 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The eastern slopes of the Franklin and Organ Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to midnight MDT tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There may be some patchy blowing dust

around in the early evening, but should not cause much reduction

to visibility.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.