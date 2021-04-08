Wind Advisory issued April 8 at 12:07PM MDT until April 9 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The eastern slopes of the Franklin and Organ Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to midnight MDT tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There may be some patchy blowing dust
around in the early evening, but should not cause much reduction
to visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
