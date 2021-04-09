Red Flag Warning issued April 9 at 3:06AM CDT until April 9 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Martin, Loving,
Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton,
Reagan, Pecos, Terrell, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe
Mountains, Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe
Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains,
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County,
Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis
Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County,
Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County.
* TIMING…This afternoon through this evening.
* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph across the plains, northwest 25
to 35 mph across the mountains, with higher gusts.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.
* RFTI…4 to 8 or near critical to extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
