Red Flag Warning issued April 9 at 3:06AM CDT until April 9 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Martin, Loving,

Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton,

Reagan, Pecos, Terrell, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe

Mountains, Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe

Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains,

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County,

Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis

Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County,

Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County.

* TIMING…This afternoon through this evening.

* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph across the plains, northwest 25

to 35 mph across the mountains, with higher gusts.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.

* RFTI…4 to 8 or near critical to extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.