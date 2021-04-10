Red Flag Warning issued April 10 at 2:50AM MDT until April 10 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this

afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA… New Mexico fire weather zones 110 and 111.

* WIND…20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.