Red Flag Warning issued April 11 at 3:15AM CDT until April 11 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a Red

Flag Warning for warm, dry, and windy conditions and very high

fire danger, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this

evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet and Guadalupe and Delaware

Mountains.

* TIMING…This afternoon through this evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI…6 to 8 or critical to extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.