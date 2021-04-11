Red Flag Warning issued April 11 at 3:15AM CDT until April 11 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a Red
Flag Warning for warm, dry, and windy conditions and very high
fire danger, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet and Guadalupe and Delaware
Mountains.
* TIMING…This afternoon through this evening.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* RFTI…6 to 8 or critical to extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
