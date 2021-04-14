Red Flag Warning issued April 14 at 2:18PM MDT until April 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM
MDT Thursday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 110 and 111 in southwest
New Mexico.
* WIND…Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
30mph.
* HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will likely
spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments