Red Flag Warning issued April 14 at 6:31AM MDT until April 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this
afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 110 and 111 in southwest New
Mexico.
* WIND…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will likely
spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
