Wind Advisory issued April 14 at 2:09PM MDT until April 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…All of south-central and southwestern New Mexico, and
most of far west Texas.
* WHEN…From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There may be areas of patchy blowing dust
in the afternoon and early evening hours. Some of this dust may
cause reduced visibilities at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
