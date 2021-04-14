Wind Advisory issued April 14 at 2:09PM MDT until April 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…All of south-central and southwestern New Mexico, and

most of far west Texas.

* WHEN…From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There may be areas of patchy blowing dust

in the afternoon and early evening hours. Some of this dust may

cause reduced visibilities at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.