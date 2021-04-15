Red Flag Warning issued April 15 at 2:37PM MDT until April 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…Southwest and South-Central New Mexico,
including fire weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113. Far West
Texas including fire weather zones 055 and 056.
* WIND…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will likely
spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.