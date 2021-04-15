Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 2:34PM MDT until April 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…All of south-central and southwestern New Mexico, and
most of far west Texas.
* WHEN…Now to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There may be patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon and early evening hours. Some of this dust may cause
reduced visibilities at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
