Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 2:34PM MDT until April 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…All of south-central and southwestern New Mexico, and

most of far west Texas.

* WHEN…Now to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There may be patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon and early evening hours. Some of this dust may cause

reduced visibilities at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.