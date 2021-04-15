Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 6:04PM MDT until April 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Most of southern New Mexico from the Rio Grande Valley

west.

* WHEN…Now to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There may be patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon and early evening hours. Some of this dust may cause

reduced visibilities at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.