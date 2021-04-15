Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 6:04PM MDT until April 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Most of southern New Mexico from the Rio Grande Valley
west.
* WHEN…Now to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There may be patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon and early evening hours. Some of this dust may cause
reduced visibilities at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.