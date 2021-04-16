High Wind Warning issued April 16 at 10:31PM CDT until April 17 at 11:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe Pass.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.