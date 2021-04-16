High Wind Warning issued April 16 at 1:46PM CDT until April 17 at 11:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN…From late this evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.