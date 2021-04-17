Special Weather Statement issued April 17 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

An upper level system approaching from the west will produce

periods of rain and snow showers through Monday. A cool airmass

has settled into the Borderland, with temperatures expected to

remain 10 to 25 degrees below average through Sunday. At this

time, impacts from all weather hazards are not expected to meet

watch or warning criteria.

Gusty winds will continue tonight across west-slope mountain

locations, which could see localized gusts to 30 to 40 mph.

Lowland rain showers, high elevation snow showers, and an embedded

rumble of thunder will be possible as well, continuing into

Sunday, and through early Monday.

While light lowland rain chances will be possible through the

period, the better shot for lowland rainfall, especially for areas

west of the Rio Grande River, comes Sunday night into Monday as

the low moves just south of the region.

The storm system exits the region late Monday, ending all

precipitation chances. Precipitation amount for the entire

duration of the system will be light — 1-3 inches of mountain

snow above 7000 ft, and 0.05 to 0.30″ of rain in the lowlands.

If you live in areas where snow is expected, make sure you protect

plants, pets, pipes, and people due to the cold temperatures.

Additionally, roads could become slick due to rainfall. Stay

alert to the latest forecast, and forecast updates as this system

continues this weekend.