Special Weather Statement issued April 17 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
An upper level system approaching from the west will produce
periods of rain and snow showers through Monday. A cool airmass
has settled into the Borderland, with temperatures expected to
remain 10 to 25 degrees below average through Sunday. At this
time, impacts from all weather hazards are not expected to meet
watch or warning criteria.
Gusty winds will continue tonight across west-slope mountain
locations, which could see localized gusts to 30 to 40 mph.
Lowland rain showers, high elevation snow showers, and an embedded
rumble of thunder will be possible as well, continuing into
Sunday, and through early Monday.
While light lowland rain chances will be possible through the
period, the better shot for lowland rainfall, especially for areas
west of the Rio Grande River, comes Sunday night into Monday as
the low moves just south of the region.
The storm system exits the region late Monday, ending all
precipitation chances. Precipitation amount for the entire
duration of the system will be light — 1-3 inches of mountain
snow above 7000 ft, and 0.05 to 0.30″ of rain in the lowlands.
If you live in areas where snow is expected, make sure you protect
plants, pets, pipes, and people due to the cold temperatures.
Additionally, roads could become slick due to rainfall. Stay
alert to the latest forecast, and forecast updates as this system
continues this weekend.
Comments