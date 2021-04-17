Special Weather Statement issued April 17 at 12:36AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

A strong, late-season cold front pushing through the region

tonight and Saturday, combined with an approaching upper level

storm system, will bring cooler temperatures, late-season mountain

snow, and lowland rain showers/thunderstorm chances each day

through Monday. At this time, impacts from precipitation totals or

wind don’t meet watch or warning criteria, but this system will

continue to be watched closely.

The cold front has already brought light snowfall to the

Sacramento Mountains, which will continue through the morning

before snow levels raise to 8000 feet through the day, changing

the snow over to rain for areas below. Strong winds behind the

front will bring gusty conditions as it passes through late

morning, especially to west- slope mountain locations, which could

see localized gusts to 40 mph. By sunrise, the front should be

located around/near the Rio Grande Valley. Low clouds and light

lowland rain will develop over areas east of the Rio Grande River

this morning, which will spread over southern lowlands of Luna,

Dona Ana, El Paso, and Otero counties through the day. Weak

instability will develop over Grant and Sierra counties this

afternoon, where we could see some isolated, generally weak and

short-lived thunderstorms, in addition to a few showers.

Temperatures to the east, behind the front, will be cooler by

15-20 degrees over Friday. Much less of the cold airmass will

reach western zones, where only slight cooling today will occur.

Scattered shower chances will continue from Saturday night

through Monday evening as the upper level storm system moves over

the Borderland, some of which will be snow across the higher

elevations. A colder airmass will continue to move into the

Borderland Sat night into Sunday, which will keep Sunday high

temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below seasonal average.

While light lowland rain chances will be possible through the

period, the better shot for lowland rainfall, especially for areas

west of the Rio Grande River, comes Sunday night into Monday as

the low moves just south of the region.

The storm system exits the region late Monday, ending all

precipitation chances. Precipitation amount for the entire

duration of the system will be light — 1-3 inches of mountain

snow above 7000 ft, and 0.05 to 0.30″ of rain in the lowlands.

If you live in areas where snow is expected, make sure you protect

plants, pets, pipes, and people due to the cold temperatures.

Roads could become slick due to rainfall, especially since it’s

been a while. Stay alert to the latest forecast, and forecast

updates as this system continues this weekend.