Special Weather Statement issued April 17 at 12:36AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
A strong, late-season cold front pushing through the region
tonight and Saturday, combined with an approaching upper level
storm system, will bring cooler temperatures, late-season mountain
snow, and lowland rain showers/thunderstorm chances each day
through Monday. At this time, impacts from precipitation totals or
wind don’t meet watch or warning criteria, but this system will
continue to be watched closely.
The cold front has already brought light snowfall to the
Sacramento Mountains, which will continue through the morning
before snow levels raise to 8000 feet through the day, changing
the snow over to rain for areas below. Strong winds behind the
front will bring gusty conditions as it passes through late
morning, especially to west- slope mountain locations, which could
see localized gusts to 40 mph. By sunrise, the front should be
located around/near the Rio Grande Valley. Low clouds and light
lowland rain will develop over areas east of the Rio Grande River
this morning, which will spread over southern lowlands of Luna,
Dona Ana, El Paso, and Otero counties through the day. Weak
instability will develop over Grant and Sierra counties this
afternoon, where we could see some isolated, generally weak and
short-lived thunderstorms, in addition to a few showers.
Temperatures to the east, behind the front, will be cooler by
15-20 degrees over Friday. Much less of the cold airmass will
reach western zones, where only slight cooling today will occur.
Scattered shower chances will continue from Saturday night
through Monday evening as the upper level storm system moves over
the Borderland, some of which will be snow across the higher
elevations. A colder airmass will continue to move into the
Borderland Sat night into Sunday, which will keep Sunday high
temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below seasonal average.
While light lowland rain chances will be possible through the
period, the better shot for lowland rainfall, especially for areas
west of the Rio Grande River, comes Sunday night into Monday as
the low moves just south of the region.
The storm system exits the region late Monday, ending all
precipitation chances. Precipitation amount for the entire
duration of the system will be light — 1-3 inches of mountain
snow above 7000 ft, and 0.05 to 0.30″ of rain in the lowlands.
If you live in areas where snow is expected, make sure you protect
plants, pets, pipes, and people due to the cold temperatures.
Roads could become slick due to rainfall, especially since it’s
been a while. Stay alert to the latest forecast, and forecast
updates as this system continues this weekend.
