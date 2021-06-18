Heat Advisory issued June 18 at 8:54PM MDT until June 21 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…High temperatures of 104 to 106.
* WHERE…The lowlands of South-Central and Southwest New Mexico,
and the Rio Grande Valley of Texas including the El Paso Metro.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
