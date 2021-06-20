Dust Advisory issued June 20 at 4:04PM MDT until June 20 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 404 PM MDT, a wall of blowing dust was along a line extending

from 5 miles southwest of Leasburg to 4 miles northeast of Afton,

moving east at 15 mph. Las Cruces ASOS Station has already

reported a wind gust of 48 mph associated with this outflow

boundary.

HAZARD…Less than three miles visibility with strong winds up to

50 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar and surface observations.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 127 and 156.

Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 14.

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 170.

Locations impacted include…

Las Cruces, Vado, White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, NMSU Main

Campus, Dona Ana, Mesilla, San Miguel, Mesquite, Fairacres, Organ,

Talavera, La Mesa, Afton Generating Plant, High Valley, East Mesa,

San Pablo, Picacho, Hill, Northeast Las Cruces and Corralitos.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.