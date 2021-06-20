Excessive Heat Warning issued June 20 at 2:12AM CDT until June 20 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 102 expected. For the High
Wind Watch, northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE…Elevations between 5000 and 6500 feet in the Guadalupe
and Delaware Mountains in Texas for the Excessive Heat Warning.
Mainly Guadalupe Pass for the High Wind Watch.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon today to 7 PM
MDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday
afternoon through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult through Guadalupe Pass due
to high winds, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme
heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.