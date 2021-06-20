Excessive Heat Warning issued June 20 at 2:48PM CDT until June 20 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with temperatures up to 102 expected. For the High

Wind Watch, northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55

mph possible.

* WHERE…Elevations between 5000 and 6500 feet in the Guadalupe

and Delaware Mountains in Texas for the Excessive Heat

Warning. Mainly Guadalupe Pass for the High Wind Watch.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon today to 7 PM

MDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday

afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult through Guadalupe Pass due

to high winds, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme

heat will significantly increase the potential for heat

related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.