Weather Alerts

At 425 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles north of Deming, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 45 mph with Blowing Dust will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Deming, Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park, Spring Canyon State Park and

Cookes Peak.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 75 and

98.