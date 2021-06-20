Special Weather Statement issued June 20 at 5:14PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 514 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles southwest of Three Rivers, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 55 mph with Blowing Dust will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Tularosa, White Sands National Monument, Alamogordo, Burro Flats,

High Rolls, La Luz, Holloman Air Force Base, Karr Canyon and Boles

Acres.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 192 and 212.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 62 and 87.