High Wind Warning issued June 21 at 2:26PM CDT until June 22 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas, mainly
Guadalupe Pass.
* WHEN…From noon today to midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Consider another route.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.