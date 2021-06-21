Special Weather Statement issued June 21 at 6:34PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 629 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms over Interstate 10 near Akela. These storms were

nearly stationary, but they were creating strong surface winds.

Expect brief moderate to heavy rain, possible pea-sized hail.

Erratic and gusty winds in excess of 50 mph with blowing dust will

be possible with this storm. There may be sudden severe reductions

in visibility that will be dangerous at highway speeds. Slow down if

you see dust, and pull well off the road if it becomes hard to see

cars around you.

Locations impacted include…

Interstate 10 between Deming and Las Cruces.