Special Weather Statement issued June 21 at 6:34PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 629 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms over Interstate 10 near Akela. These storms were
nearly stationary, but they were creating strong surface winds.
Expect brief moderate to heavy rain, possible pea-sized hail.
Erratic and gusty winds in excess of 50 mph with blowing dust will
be possible with this storm. There may be sudden severe reductions
in visibility that will be dangerous at highway speeds. Slow down if
you see dust, and pull well off the road if it becomes hard to see
cars around you.
Locations impacted include…
Interstate 10 between Deming and Las Cruces.
