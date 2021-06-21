Special Weather Statement issued June 21 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 728 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong

thunderstorms extending 30 miles west of Marathon to 25 miles

northwest of Sanderson, moving south at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Sanderson, Marathon, Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area and

Elephant Mountain.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.