Special Weather Statement issued June 21 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 728 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong
thunderstorms extending 30 miles west of Marathon to 25 miles
northwest of Sanderson, moving south at 15 mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Sanderson, Marathon, Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area and
Elephant Mountain.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
