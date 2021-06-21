Special Weather Statement issued June 21 at 8:35PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 834 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong
thunderstorms extending 10 miles northeast of Alpine to 5 miles
south of Sheffield, moving south at 25 mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Sanderson, Dryden, Terrell County Gas Plant, Marathon, Santiago Peak,
Elephant Mountain, Sierra Madera, Elephant Mountain Wildlife
Management Area and Terrell County Airport.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments