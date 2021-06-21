Special Weather Statement issued June 21 at 8:35PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 834 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong

thunderstorms extending 10 miles northeast of Alpine to 5 miles

south of Sheffield, moving south at 25 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Sanderson, Dryden, Terrell County Gas Plant, Marathon, Santiago Peak,

Elephant Mountain, Sierra Madera, Elephant Mountain Wildlife

Management Area and Terrell County Airport.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.