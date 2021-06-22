Flood Advisory issued June 22 at 2:39PM MDT until June 22 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 545 PM MDT.

* At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sacramento and Weed.

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.0 inches is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.