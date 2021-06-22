Flood Advisory issued June 22 at 3:40PM MDT until June 22 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 645 PM MDT.
* At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Northeastern Otero County
Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
Comments