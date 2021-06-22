Heat Advisory issued June 22 at 1:29PM CDT until June 23 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Temperatures of 95 or greater in the mountains with 105
or more expected in the plains.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County and
Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains
in Texas and Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson
County, and Chinati and Davis Mountains.
* WHEN…From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
