Weather Alerts

At 405 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles south of Alpine, moving southeast at 5 mph. This storm may

move across State Hwy 118.

Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central

Brewster and northeastern Presidio Counties.