Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles southeast of Alpine, moving southeast at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Marathon and Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.