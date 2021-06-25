Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles southeast of Alpine, moving southeast at 10 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Marathon and Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments