High Wind Warning issued June 26 at 3:08AM CDT until June 27 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas including
Guadalupe Pass.
* WHEN…From 9 PM MDT this evening to 8 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
Motorists should exercise extreme caution while driving in the
high wind warning area. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind that may
cause you to lose control of your vehicle.
