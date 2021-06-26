High Wind Warning issued June 26 at 3:08AM CDT until June 27 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas including

Guadalupe Pass.

* WHEN…From 9 PM MDT this evening to 8 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

Motorists should exercise extreme caution while driving in the

high wind warning area. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind that may

cause you to lose control of your vehicle.