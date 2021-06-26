Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 4:34PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 433 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Marathon, or 22 miles east of Alpine, moving southwest at 15 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern
Brewster County.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Midland.
