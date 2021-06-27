Flash Flood Warning issued June 27 at 3:54PM MDT until June 27 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 353 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Deming and Rock Hound State Park.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area.

Flooding will be particularly impactful along Rock Hound Road due to

runoff from the Florida Mountains. Low water crossings may become

impassable.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.