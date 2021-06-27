Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 27 at 1:59PM MDT until June 27 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 245 PM MDT.

* At 159 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Northeast El

Paso, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Northeast El Paso, East El Paso, Far East El Paso, Homestead

Meadows, Montana Vista, Biggs Field and Fort Bliss Northeast.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.