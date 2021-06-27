Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 27 at 2:35PM MDT until June 27 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 315 PM MDT.
* At 235 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest
of La Union, moving south at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, La Union and Union Pacific Intermodal
Terminal.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Comments