Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 27 at 2:35PM MDT until June 27 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 315 PM MDT.

* At 235 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest

of La Union, moving south at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, La Union and Union Pacific Intermodal

Terminal.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.