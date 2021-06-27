Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 27 at 2:39PM MDT until June 27 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
West central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 330 PM MDT.
* At 239 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of
Radium Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
west central Dona Ana County, however strong outflow winds may
reach portions of I-25 and I-10 near Las Cruces along with blowing
dust.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
