Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 27 at 2:46PM MDT until June 27 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 330 PM MDT.

* At 245 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Bliss,

moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Central El Paso, East El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Far East El Paso,

Mission Valley, Horizon City, Fort Bliss, Socorro, Sparks, Biggs

Field and Fort Bliss Northeast.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 20 and 36.

Heavy rains will result in street flooding within the warning area,

as well as blowing dust due to strong winds.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.