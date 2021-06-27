Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 27 at 3:00PM MDT until June 27 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 259 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of
Radium Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west
central Dona Ana County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.