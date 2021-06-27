Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 27 at 3:12PM MDT until June 27 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 311 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mission Valley,
moving south at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Central El Paso, East El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley,
Horizon City, Fort Bliss, Socorro and Sparks.
This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 20 and 36.
The strongest parts of the thunderstorm have crossed the
International Border into Mexico. Heavy rains will result in street
flooding within the warning area, as well as blowing dust due to
strong winds.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Comments