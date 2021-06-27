Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 1:08AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
Moisture is increasing behind a cold front expected to reach the
Arizona border this morning. This increased moisture along with an
upper-level system is expected to bring widespread showers and
thunderstorms to the area this afternoon and evening. Most
locations will see 0.25 to 0.50 inch of rainfall with mountains
seeing up to an inch by Monday morning. A few areas, however,
could see rainfall in excess of 2 inches with flash flooding
possible. Thunderstorm chances will continue daily for the week
ahead, which could increase the flash flood threat with time.
Continue to monitor the weather today and this week for possible
flood watches and warnings. If you encounter a flooded roadway,
turn around, do not drown. If planning outdoor activities, have a
way to monitor the weather. Do not set up camp in arroyos or other
low lying areas. Areas near recent fires will also be more
susceptible to flash flooding.
