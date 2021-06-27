Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 1:24PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 124 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles east of Jornada Range, moving north at 15 mph.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Jornada Range, Portions of Jornada Experimental Range and Lake

Lucero.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.