Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 1:56PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 155 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Northeast El Paso, moving east at 10 mph.
Dime size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph with blowing dust will
be possible with this storm. Localized flooding may also occur along
US-54 near Chaparral due to heavy rain.
Locations impacted include…
Northeast El Paso, East El Paso, Central El Paso, Far East El Paso,
Montana Vista, Biggs Field, Fort Bliss Northeast, Homestead Meadows
and Franklin Mountains State Park.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
