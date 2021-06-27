Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 2:22PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 220 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms 13 miles southeast of Nutt. These storms were moving
northeast at 10 mph.
Dime size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph with blowing dust will
be possible with this storm. Additional thunderstorm development is
expected in this area.
Locations impacted include…
Uvas Valley.
This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 105
and 120.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
