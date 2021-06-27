Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 3:03PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 303 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles southwest of Afton, moving south at 5 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 50 mph with blowing dust will

be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Aden Crater and Mount Riley.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.