Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 3:03PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 303 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles southwest of Afton, moving south at 5 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 50 mph with blowing dust will
be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Aden Crater and Mount Riley.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
