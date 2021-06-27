Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 3:09PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 308 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near and around Deming. These storms were nearly

stationary.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 50 mph with blowing dust will

be possible with this storm. Torrential rainfall will produce areas

of localized flooding, especially within floodplains and drainages.

Locations impacted include…

Nutt, Deming, Akela, Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park, Macho Springs

Wind Farm and Uvas Valley.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 71 and

107.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.