Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 3:09PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 308 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms near and around Deming. These storms were nearly
stationary.
Dime size hail and winds in excess of 50 mph with blowing dust will
be possible with this storm. Torrential rainfall will produce areas
of localized flooding, especially within floodplains and drainages.
Locations impacted include…
Nutt, Deming, Akela, Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park, Macho Springs
Wind Farm and Uvas Valley.
This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 71 and
107.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
